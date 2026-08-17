Man Utd will block any late transfer window bids for Bruno Fernandes

MANCHESTER UNITED WILL rebuff any bids made for captain Bruno Fernandes before the end of the transfer window with a clear message that he is not for sale.

Fresh reports have suggested Turkish club Galatasaray could make a bid to sign the 31-year-old, who has entered the final year of a United contract which includes an option for another 12 months.

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But the Press Association understands Fernandes is categorically not for sale. A clause in his contract which set a fee of around £57million for overseas clubs has now expired.

The Portugal playmaker remains a key part of Michael Carrick’s side, and last season broke the Premier League’s long-standing single-season assists record, setting up 21 goals to move past the mark which had been shared by Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne.

In December, Fernandes revealed he had been “hurt” when United told him last summer he was free to accept a big-money offer to join Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal, who were reportedly willing to offer £100million as a transfer fee and wages of £700,000 a week.

Fernandes had said his desire to stay at Old Trafford was fuelled by a feeling he has unfinished business in Manchester.

Since joining from Sporting Lisbon in January 2020, Fernandes has scored 107 goals and provided 108 assists in 327 appearances for United, winning the FA Cup and Carabao Cup in that time.