HEPTATHLON GOLD MEDALLIST Kate O’Connor and double European gold medallist Ellen Walshe were greeted by fans, friends and family at Dublin Airport this afternoon.
Dundalk’s O’Connor emerged victorious in the heptathlon in Birmingham on Saturday, while Dubliner, Walshe, excelled in the pool in Paris, taking home the top prize in the 200m and 400m individual medley events.
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Kate O'Connor celebrates with her father, Michael. Ben Brady / INPHO
Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO
O'Connor poses with her cousin, George. Ben Brady / INPHO
Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO
Gold medallist O'Connor raises the tricolour. Ben Brady / INPHO
Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO
A young fan grabs a selfie with the heptathlon hero. Ben Brady / INPHO
Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO
Friends and family: Those closest to O'Connor gather for the homecoming at Dublin Airport. Ben Brady / INPHO
Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO
Ellen Walshe with her 400m individual medley gold medal and 200m individual medley gold medal. Tom Maher / INPHO
Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO
Walshe celebrates with her parents, Michelle and Michael, and coach Brian Sweeney. Tom Maher / INPHO
Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO
Ellen Walshe with young fan, Zoe Miley. Tom Maher / INPHO
Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO
Job done: Walshe basks in the adulation of her biggest supporters. Tom Maher / INPHO
Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO
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In pics: Gold medallists Kate O'Connor and Ellen Walshe arrive home
HEPTATHLON GOLD MEDALLIST Kate O’Connor and double European gold medallist Ellen Walshe were greeted by fans, friends and family at Dublin Airport this afternoon.
Dundalk’s O’Connor emerged victorious in the heptathlon in Birmingham on Saturday, while Dubliner, Walshe, excelled in the pool in Paris, taking home the top prize in the 200m and 400m individual medley events.
Kate O'Connor celebrates with her father, Michael. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO
O'Connor poses with her cousin, George. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO
Gold medallist O'Connor raises the tricolour. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO
A young fan grabs a selfie with the heptathlon hero. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO
Friends and family: Those closest to O'Connor gather for the homecoming at Dublin Airport. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO
Ellen Walshe with her 400m individual medley gold medal and 200m individual medley gold medal. Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO
Walshe celebrates with her parents, Michelle and Michael, and coach Brian Sweeney. Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO
Ellen Walshe with young fan, Zoe Miley. Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO
Job done: Walshe basks in the adulation of her biggest supporters. Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO
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Athletics Dublin Airport ellen walshe Homecoming Irish Sport kate o'connor Swimming