'I'm so far away from where I need to be' - McIlroy frustrated over form

RORY MCILROY HAS expressed his frustration over his form after a disappointing finish at the FedEx Cup St Jude Championship.

The back-to-back Masters champion says he feels “so far away from where I need to be” after finishing above just American duo Akshay Bhatia and Sahith Theegala on the leaderboard in Memphis on eight-over.

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McIlroy, who had not played since last month’s Open before this week, says he will try to correct the issues in his swing before the next FedEx Cup event at the BMW Championship.

“I’m so far away from where I need to be to even feel like I have a chance,” he told ASAP Sports.

“Obviously didn’t come in here with a ton of reps, almost felt like the more the week went on, the more I felt lost with my golf swing a little bit.

“I figured it out a little bit the last few holes today, I think. Yeah, I just sort of — yeah, swing wasn’t in sync and obviously didn’t do a ton of practice coming in here. I guess nice to shake the rust off a little bit, but I’m going to have to work pretty hard between now and next Thursday to feel like I have any sort of golf game to compete next week.

“To me, it’s more about obviously the execution of what I’m doing right now, and the execution wasn’t there this week. As I said, I’m going to have to sort of put the head down and grind from now until Thursday to try to feel like I have any sort of chance next week.”

While McIlroy struggled throughout the St Jude Championship, he managed to register five birdies over the last 10 holes of his final round.

“I hit some better shots coming in for sure. Still a few loose ones as well, but five birdies coming in was definitely there’s some signs of encouragement there.”