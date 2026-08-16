Mona McSharry claims third medal at European Aquatics Championships

IRELAND’S MONA MCSHARRY has secured a bronze medal at the European Aquatics Championships.

The Sligo native finished with a time of 29.95 in the women’s 50m breaststroke final, breaking the Irish record in the process.

The race was won by Lithuania’s Rūta Meilutytė (29.93), while Benedetta Pilato (29.94) of Italy took silver.

McSharry previously secured silver and bronze in the 100m and 200m breaststroke.

Meanwhile, in the Women’s 200m butterfly final, Ellen Walshe finished fourth.

The Dubliner produced a time of 2.07.40, breaking the Irish record, but was just shy of the podium.

Advertisement

Britain’s Keanna Macinnes (2:05.90) triumphed, followed by Danish star Helena Rosendahl Bach (2:06.14) and Laura Cabanes (2:07.21) of Spain.

Earlier in the competition, Walshe won a gold medal in the 200m individual medley and another gold in the 400m individual medley.

In the Men’s 50m Freestyle Final, Tom Fannon was sixth with a time of 21.59.

Nikita Sheremet of Ukraine took gold in 21.13, Russian swimmer Egor Kornev (21.37) secured silver and Serbia’s Andrej Barna (21.37) won bronze.

In the Women’s 4x100m medley relay final, the Irish team finished sixth.

Lottie Cullen, Mona McSharry, Ellen Walshe and Grace Davison broke the Irish record by nearly three seconds, finishing with a time of 3:57.26.

Great Britain won gold in 3:53.50, while Italy (3:53.60) and Neutral Athletes B (3:53.79) earned silver and bronze respectively.

More to follow