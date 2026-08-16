Irish youngster Elding continues strong start to the season in Scotland

AN EARLY OWEN Elding effort was enough for Hibernian to see off a spirited Partick Thistle 1-0 in the Premier Sports Cup.

The forward grabbed his third of the campaign with a back-post tap-in to send David Gray’s side into the last eight of the competition.

Hibs wasted chances to add to their lead and had to endure a nervy second half, which included Thistle having a penalty decision reversed, as the away team piled on the pressure.

Despite being on their travels in midweek when they got past Shkendija in North Macedonia to reach the Conference League play-offs, Hibs did not show any signs of fatigue in a bright start to the game.

Kanayo Megwa, Jack Iredale, Joe Newell and Ireland international Jamie McGrath came in to add freshness and the hosts could have gone ahead as early as the fifth minute.

Elding raced on to a through ball from McGrath, but his low effort was blocked by the legs of Jags goalkeeper Liam McFarlane.

But the Irishman was not to be denied in the 12th minute as Hibs took the lead.

Jack Iredale got to the byline and his menacing delivery across the six-yard box was hit into the net by Elding at the back post.

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It was the reward for Hibs’ fast start as they looked to make light work of Thistle.

Owen Elding scores! 🥬



Jack Iredale crosses to the Irishman who nets @HibernianFC's opener 🔥#PremierSportsCup pic.twitter.com/NOyAh5iKT1 — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) August 16, 2026

But Hibs struggled to build on that early breakthrough and that ensured this game was on a knife-edge for the rest of the clash.

Thistle made it difficult for Hibs to break them down, but they struggled to penetrate at the other end.

Midfielder Oisin Smyth had a shot deflected wide as Thistle searched for an equaliser.

Instead, it was at the other end where the rest of the first half action unfolded.

On-loan Hearts goalkeeper McFarlane pulled off a stunning save to push Elding’s close-range shot onto the bar.

And McFarlane was at it again moments later to deny Nathan Lowe with his feet.

Hibs kept pressing at the start of the second half with Mayor’s shot being pushed behind by McFarlane.

Elding wasted another great chance to double his account for the day in the 58th minute.

He was sent clear from a raking Lowe pass, but he took a heavy touch and McFarlane dived at his feet to make the block.

The ball rolled to McGrath, but his attempted chip landed on top of the net.

Hibs breathed a sigh of relief in the 65th minute when referee Duncan Nicolson reversed his own decision to award Thistle a penalty following a VAR review.

Sebastian Drodz’s effort appeared to strike Newell’s arm, but the official ruled that it was accidental.

Thistle piled on the pressure and were unlucky not to find an equaliser.

Cale Loughrey had a stinging free kick pushed away by Hibs goalkeeper Rafa Sallinger before the Austrian then got behind a near-post Smyth effort.

Ben Stanway glanced a header wide from a good position before Ben Dempsey had a near-post effort pushed behind by Sallinger.