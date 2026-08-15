Andrew Coscoran delivers fourth European Championships medal for Ireland with 1500m bronze

ANDREW COSCORAN HAS won a bronze medal in the 1500m at the European Athletics Championships.

In a crowded field, the 30-year-old emerged on the home straight to cross the line in third behind Stefan Nillessen of the Netherlands.

"What a bronze medal for Andrew Coscoran!"



The Irish runner came from behind in the last 200m of the 1500m final to secure Ireland's fourth medal of the week at the European Championships.



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He was pinned to the rail coming round the final bend, but stormed home to cross the line in 3:36.24 for his major championship breakthrough.

In a race of shocks, Nillessen won in 3:35.70 ahead of Sweden’s Samuel Pihlstrom in second, who was just eight hundreds ahead of Coscoran.

The Dubliner edged out the British trio of Jake Heyward, Arlo Ludewick, and Jake Wightman who finished fourth, fifth, and sixth.

“All the hard work eventually pays off,” said a beaming Coscoran. “It all just clicked on the day.

"Hard work eventually pays off!"



"I've been working so hard for this for so long."



A delighted Andrew Coscoran revels in his bronze medal win in the 1500m final with David Gillick.



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“It opened up on the inside and I just made a split-second decision to go. It just opens up sometimes. It’s a risk. Sometimes it doesn’t, but this time it did, and now I’m sitting here with a bronze medal.

“It’s unbelievable. It’s class. It’s so good.”

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In the absence of three-time champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen, who chose to compete solely in the 5,000m, which he won for a fourth straight time, the race was there for the taking.

Wightman and Portugal’s reigning world champion Isaac Nader were considered favourites, but the latter was last across the line.

Coscoran’s triumph followed Kate O’Connor’s earlier heptathlon gold and Thursday’s medals from Mark English (800m gold) and Rhasidat Adeleke (200m silver).

Earlier, Jack O’Leary finished 10th in the 10,000m, crossing the line in 28:24.89.

The race was dominated by Swede Andreas Almgren, who lapped most of the field to romp home in a championship record of 27:23.44.

The men’s 4x100m relay didn’t go to plan for the Irish team as they mistimed their first baton handover.

Disappointment for Ireland in the men's 4x100m final as they come seventh - following Italy's disqualification - with a time of 40.26.



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The team of Bori Akinola, Sean Aigboboh, Marcus Lawlor, and Israel Olatunde were credited with a seventh-placed finish due to Italy’s disqualification.

Ireland’s time of 40.26 seconds was outside their 39.13 in the morning’s heats. Britain won in 38.45 ahead of Germany and Belgium.

The women’s 4x100m relay team of Lucy-May Sleeman, Ciara Neville, Sarah Leahy, and Lauren Roy also finished seventh in 44.18 seconds.

It wasn't to be for the Irish women in the 4x100m relay as they came in seventh place in a time of 44.18.



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Britain claimed a gold-medal double in 42.05 ahead of Switzerland and Poland, while Portugal did not finish.