Ireland defeated by Australia in Hockey World Cup opener despite strong second-half showing

Ireland 1

Australia 3

AT THE BELFIUS Hockey Arena in Wavre with a healthy number of Irish fans cheering, the Ireland Men’s Hockey suffered defeat in their opening game against the number four ranked side in the world, but eventually proved the stronger of the two sides for much of the second half.

The Green Machine had a difficult start to their World Cup campaign when Joel Rinalta scored in the 7th minute from a drag flick that came back off the right post to hit a diving Jaime Carr and roll in off the goalkeeper.

Mark Tumilty’s side had actually defended well in the opening exchanges with the three-time World Cup winners mostly left to find ways into the Irish circle from far in the left and right channels.

A green card for Australia’s Joshua Beltz for a push on Mark Nelson early in the second quarter led to Ireland’s best period of play in the game with Tumilty cheering on his side’s efforts to press higher.

Advertisement

Rinalta picked up his second in the 23rd minute from another penalty corner this time opting to go to Carr’s left who was blinded slightly by his own defender.

Australia had now identified set pieces as the easiest way to breach the Irish defence, and it was Liam Henderson’s successful video referral which initially led to the penalty corner for the second goal.

Carr was then beaten for a third time in the opening half, this time by a Blake Govers drag as Ireland’s goalkeeper now cut a more and more frustrated figure.

Greg Williams hobbling off just before the half-time whistle typified Ireland’s day at the Men’s Hockey World Cup so far.

The second half though saw Ireland put in much stronger showing with the Irish defence now opting to run and carry the ball to beat the Australian press.

More intense pressing high up the field also put the Kookaburras under serious pressure with the former champions now looking to slow the game down to protect their lead.

An exceptional diagonal overhead ball from Irish captain Kyle Marshall to Alistair Empey eventually brought about a penalty corner which Empey converted in front of goal.

The Green Machine continued to threaten in the closing stages but were denied each time by Australian goalkeeper Ashleigh Thomas.

The sheer intensity of Australia most likely caught Ireland off guard given their last competitive international was back in June at the FIH Nations Cup in South Africa. However, Tumilty’s side eventually built nicely into the contest.

Their next Group C game on Tuesday against South Africa at the same venue will be a must-win clash if the side are to have a chance of a semi-final spot later in the competition.