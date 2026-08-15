Lowry and McIlroy hit the water at FedEx St Jude Championship

SHANE LOWRY AND Rory McIlroy posted two-over par rounds of 72 to slip further down the FedEx St Jude Championship leaderboard at TPC Southwind in Memphis.

Lowry, who needs to make a move to qualify among the top 50 for next week’s FedEx Cup play-off event, started well with birdies at the third and fifth.

His round unravelled from there with bogeys at the eighth, 15th, and 18th, while double bogeying after finding the water at the par-three 11th. He sits on three-over.

McIlroy carded two birdies and two bogeys, but his round ended on a frustrating note, finding water off the tee to double bogey the last. That sunk him to six-over.

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Midway through his third round, Scottie Scheffler was joined atop the leaderboard on 11-under by his close friend Sam Burns, who racked up eight birdies in his first 16 holes.