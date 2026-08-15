Anna Foster in career-best second place at Swiss Ladies Open

ANNA FOSTER HAS recorded a career-best second place on the European Tour after a final round of 68 at the Swiss Ladies Open.

The Elm Park golfer was playing in the final group, but ultimately fell one stroke short of England’s Ellie Givens. On her 210th appearance, Givens was claiming her maiden LET title at Migros Golfpark Holzhausern.

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Foster’s 12-under finish meant a three-way tie for second alongside Germany’s Alexandra Forsterling and Whitney Hillier of Australia, yielding a payday of €22,750.

Beginning her round three back from overnight leader Kajsa Arwefjall, Foster bogeyed the first before gaining a shot at the second and chipping in for eagle at the third.

For eagle! Anna Foster with an early chip-in to start the broadcast ‼️#SwissLadiesOpen pic.twitter.com/bj8djCmbBO — Ladies European Tour (@LETgolf) August 15, 2026

She had the setback of a bogey at the sixth, but recovered to birdie 11. A third bogey at 15 left Foster needing birdies and she found them at 16 and 17.

She needed one more at the last to catch Givens, whose 66 set the clubhouse target at 13-under, but Foster had to settle for a par.

This evening, Lauren Walsh (5.19pm Irish time) and Stephanie Meadow (6.03pm) are in action at the Portland Classic.

Heading into the third round, Walsh is on five-under and Meadow four-under, with Thailand’s Arpichaya Yubol leading on 12-under.