World Cup winner Torres leaves Barcelona for PSG as Romero joins Atletico from Spurs

PARIS ST GERMAIN have signed World Cup winner Ferran Torres from Barcelona on a five-year contract.

The 26-year-old forward has joined the Champions League winners for a reported fee of €50 million (£42.75million) on a deal until June 2031 and has reunited with former Spain boss Luis Enrique in the French capital.

Torres stepped off the bench to score the only goal in extra time against 10-man Argentina as Spain earned their second World Cup crown in New York last month.

He joined Barcelona from Manchester City in January 2022 and won seven trophies at the Catalan outfit: three LaLiga titles, one Copa del Rey and three Spanish Super Cups.

Torres made 207 appearances for Barca and scored 65 goals, 16 of which came in the Spanish top flight last season as he and team-mate Lamine Yamal shared the Zarra Trophy for the highest-scoring domestic player.

Ferran Torres joins Paris Saint-Germain! ✍️



Paris Saint-Germain are delighted to announce the signing of Ferran Torres. The Spanish striker, world champion, has signed a deal with the Club until 2031 and will wear the number 9. 🔴🔵 pic.twitter.com/NpS6y67a4n — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) August 15, 2026

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A Barcelona statement read: “Barcelona and Paris St Germain have reached an agreement for the transfer of Ferran Torres to the French club.

“The club would like to express its gratitude to Ferran Torres for his commitment over the last five seasons as a Blaugrana and wishes him all the best for the next stage of his professional career.”

¡Bienvenido, Cristian 'Cuti' Romero! 🔴⚪



Acuerdo con el Tottenham Hotspur para el traspaso del defensa internacional argentino, quien firma por nuestro club hasta 2031.



➡️ https://t.co/38a4bw3DBW pic.twitter.com/8yapwP9UBH — Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) August 15, 2026

Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid have confirmed the signing of Cristian Romero from Tottenham on a five-year deal.

Captain Romero announced his departure from Spurs with an Instagram post on Friday night where he admitted to not always being “perfect” in north London but insisted the club will always hold a place in his heart.

World Cup winner Romero inspired Tottenham to Europa League success in 2025 to end a 17-year trophy drought, but exits after collecting six red cards in 156 appearances and for an overall fee of €40 million (£34.1million), with a 15% sell-on clause included in the deal.

Romero said on Instagram: “I say goodbye to a place that, for five seasons, was much more than a club.

“It was my home, my challenge and the place where my family and I built such an important part of our lives.

“I leave with a heart full of memories and enormous pride for everything we lived and achieved together.

“When I arrived, I had a clear dream: to leave my name in this club’s history.

“I knew the only way was through hard work, sacrifice and achieving something that had seemed so difficult for so long: lifting a trophy again.

“And we did it.

“The journey wasn’t perfect, but I don’t want that to define my goodbye. I choose to remember the happy moments, the lessons, the people who stood by me and, above all, the love I received during these five years.

“I am leaving the club, but a part of my heart will always remain here.

“Once I was one of you. Today, I leave as one of you forever.”