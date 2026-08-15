Sarah Healy and Sophie O'Sullivan advance to Women's 1500m final at European Championships

SARAH HEALY AND Sophie O’Sullivan have qualified for final of the women’s 1500m at the European Athletics Championships after a composed run from both athletes in Birmingham.
Healy and O’Sullivan both ran in the second heat, and were positioned near the front coming into the final lap. O’Sullivan appeared to be caught in the bunch as the bell rang out while Healy was out wide between fourth and fifth.
But the Irish duo produced a blistering final sprint as the field started to disperse on the home straight. Healy glided across the line in 4:08.12 to take second place while O’Sullivan was fifth in 4:08.88 with the top-six automatically going through to tomorrow’s final.
“I’m very relieved,” Healy told RTÉ Sport after her race, having narrowly missed out on a medal in the final of the 5000m earlier this week.
“When I look at these races, I feel like I should be getting through, but I was so nervous today. That’s my least favourite type of racing. It was cagey, I almost fell, so I’m pretty proud of how I recovered and stayed calm. It wasn’t the cleanest race for me but I’m relieved, and I couldn’t feel the 5000m in my legs, so that’s good.”
Elsewhere at the European Athletics Championships, the women’s 4x100m relay team clinched the eighth and last qualification spot for tonight’s final. Lucy-May Sleeman, Ciara Neville, Sarah Leahy and Lauren Roy combined to set a new national record of 43.13 and take fourth in the first heat.
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There was a nervy wait as Ireland’s performance was assessed for a potential breach while the baton was being passed between Sleeman and Neville. But their time was later deemed valid, and they will compete in the final later tonight where Rhasidat Adeleke could be included in the line-up.
There was also good news for the men’s 4x100m relay team who advanced to tonight’s final. Toluwabori Akinola, Sean Aigboboh, Marcus Lawler and Israel Olatunde ran a season’s best time of 39.13 to clinch fourth in their heat and sixth overall.
Meanwhile, David Kenny and Oisín Lane were both in action in the Men’s Half Marathon Race Walk this morning. The pair clocked new personal best times as Kenny finished sixth in 1.24:49. Lane crossed the line in 11th place in a time of 1.27:09.
The men’s 4x100m final will be at 9.33pm with the women’s 4x100m final taking place at 9.48pm.
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Sarah Healy and Sophie O'Sullivan advance to Women's 1500m final at European Championships
SARAH HEALY AND Sophie O’Sullivan have qualified for final of the women’s 1500m at the European Athletics Championships after a composed run from both athletes in Birmingham.
Healy and O’Sullivan both ran in the second heat, and were positioned near the front coming into the final lap. O’Sullivan appeared to be caught in the bunch as the bell rang out while Healy was out wide between fourth and fifth.
But the Irish duo produced a blistering final sprint as the field started to disperse on the home straight. Healy glided across the line in 4:08.12 to take second place while O’Sullivan was fifth in 4:08.88 with the top-six automatically going through to tomorrow’s final.
The big shock from that heat was that Great Britain’s Laura Muir failed to qualify. The 2022 champion faded over the final strides, eventually coming home in eighth place.
Jodie McCann was also in action for Ireland in the women’s 1500m. She ran in the first heat, and finished in 13th place after crossing the line in 4:14.63.
“I’m very relieved,” Healy told RTÉ Sport after her race, having narrowly missed out on a medal in the final of the 5000m earlier this week.
“When I look at these races, I feel like I should be getting through, but I was so nervous today. That’s my least favourite type of racing. It was cagey, I almost fell, so I’m pretty proud of how I recovered and stayed calm. It wasn’t the cleanest race for me but I’m relieved, and I couldn’t feel the 5000m in my legs, so that’s good.”
Elsewhere at the European Athletics Championships, the women’s 4x100m relay team clinched the eighth and last qualification spot for tonight’s final. Lucy-May Sleeman, Ciara Neville, Sarah Leahy and Lauren Roy combined to set a new national record of 43.13 and take fourth in the first heat.
There was a nervy wait as Ireland’s performance was assessed for a potential breach while the baton was being passed between Sleeman and Neville. But their time was later deemed valid, and they will compete in the final later tonight where Rhasidat Adeleke could be included in the line-up.
There was also good news for the men’s 4x100m relay team who advanced to tonight’s final. Toluwabori Akinola, Sean Aigboboh, Marcus Lawler and Israel Olatunde ran a season’s best time of 39.13 to clinch fourth in their heat and sixth overall.
Meanwhile, David Kenny and Oisín Lane were both in action in the Men’s Half Marathon Race Walk this morning. The pair clocked new personal best times as Kenny finished sixth in 1.24:49. Lane crossed the line in 11th place in a time of 1.27:09.
The men’s 4x100m final will be at 9.33pm with the women’s 4x100m final taking place at 9.48pm.
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Athletics european athletics championships jodie mccann sarah healy sophie o'sullivan Ticket Booked