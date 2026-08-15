Mo'unga's All Blacks return increases pressure on out-of-form Barrett

EARLIER THIS WEEK New Zealand head coach Dave Rennie called his four out-half options around for a chat.

Ruben Love, Beauden Barrett, Damian McKenzie and Josh Jacomb were probably not too surprised to be told that a fifth contender would soon be entering the mix.

After a three-year absence, Richie Mo’unga is back in the New Zealand squad and taking the first steps towards re-establishing himself as the leading man, aiming to resurrect his Test career against the side that brought the curtain down on his last chapter in the famous black jersey.

Mo’unga last played for New Zealand in the 2023 World Cup final defeat to South Africa, moving to Japanese side Toshiba Brave Lupus after the tournament, but is now in contention to feature in the upcoming four-game series against the Springboks, which kicks-off next weekend in Johannesburg.

Mo'unga spent the last three seasons playing in Japan. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

His return was long-mooted, but not guaranteed to happen quite so soon.

Now 32, Mo’unga only became eligible for All Blacks selection again after playing NPC for Canterbury, where he lined out twice to help the side claim the Ranfurly Shield. His first outing came in early August, days after Rennie had confirmed his travelling squad for the South Africa series.

Yet Rennie always appeared keen to have Mo’unga involved, and has since revealed the player would have been eligible earlier if he had signed the two-year-deal New Zealand Rugby put on the table, but that the player had instead opted for an 18-month contract.

Still, it was clear Mo’unga was always going to be at the top of the standby list, and with outside centre Billy Proctor ruled out having fractured his shoulder in the opening tour match win over the Stormers, Rennie has decided against calling in a like-for-like replacement, instead getting Mo’unga back on board.

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Mo’unga won’t feature this weekend but will push for his chance as the series progresses, and the return of the 56-cap All Black raises some interesting selection questions.

Love has been excellent since Rennie came in as All Blacks boss. Billy Stickland / INPHO Billy Stickland / INPHO / INPHO

As it stands, Ruben Love appears to be the man in control of the 10 shirt. The 25-year-old impressed across his first Test starts at out-half across the Nations Championship, kicking excellently and forming a strong partnership with Hurricanes teammate Cam Roigard in the half-back positions. Love then carried that form into the South African tour with another confident showing in Wednesday’s 54-0 demolition of the Sharks.

Below Love, the picture is less clear.

Damien McKenzie plays nearly all his Super Rugby at 10, but has been highly effective at fullback for New Zealand under Rennie. The Chiefs man started all three Nations Championship wins (v France, Italy and Ireland) and is currently recovering from an ankle injury but is expected to be fit for the first Springboks Test.

Jacomb (25) has been second to McKenzie in the Chiefs’ pecking order, but won his first All Blacks cap off the bench against the Stormers and has been rewarded with a start against the Bulls today (KO 6pm).

Which leaves Barrett’s position in this out-half tussle as the most intriguing.

The Blues man has been struggling to reach his best form for some time, coming out of a disappointing Super Rugby season – with former All Blacks boss Steve Hansen recently stating he felt Barrett “didn’t look happy” across the campaign.

It leaves the versatile Barrett facing a battle to stay in contention for next year’s World Cup.

Left out of the squad for the Nations Championship games, Barrett made his first appearance of the Rennie era against the Stormers but failed to grasp the opportunity in a tricky encounter, having some bright moments with ball in hand, but more notably, making a series of errors on a frustrating night.

Barrett is still in good physical condition, but his decision-making has increasingly become a point of frustration for some All Blacks fans.

Barrett failed to grasp his opportunity against the Stormers. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

With McKenzie sidelined, Barrett comes back in at fullback today, but it’s difficult to see when another opportunity at out-half will present itself.

And perhaps that’s the natural development for a player who turned 35 in May, and is closing in on 150 caps.

Which isn’t to say his days as an influential All Black are over. One of the great New Zealand Test players and a two-time World Player of the Year, Barrett’s experience ensures he remains a valuable asset around the group, but he needs to offer more on the pitch if he is to stress the likes of Love and the returning Mo’unga over the coming months.

It’s a battle that’s only going to heat as this series progresses.

BULLS: Willie le Roux; Thaakir Abrahams, Stedman Gans, Harold Vorster, Stravino Jacobs; Curwin Bosch, Embrose Papier; Alu Tshakweni, Juann Else, Francois Klopper; Ruan Vermaak, JF van Heerden; Marcell Coetzee (capt), Hanro Liebenberg, Jeandre Rudolph.

Replacements: Jaundre Schoeman, Sti Sithole, Khuta Mchunu, Reinhardt Ludwig, Mpilo Gumede, Paul de Wet, Katlego Letebele, Hakeem Kunene.

NEW ZEALAND: Beauden Barrett; Leroy Carter, Rieko Ioane, Anton Lienert-Brown, Josh Moorby; Josh Jacomb, Cortez Ratima; Xavier Numia, Codie Taylor (capt), Tyrel Lomax; Fabian Holland, Patrick Tuipulotu; Simon Parker, Anton Segner, Peter Lakai.

Replacements: Samisoni Taukei’aho, George Bower, Siale Lauaki, Josh Lord, Wallace Sititi, Kyle Preston, Timoci Tavatavanawai, Emoni Narawa.