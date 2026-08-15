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Joe Carroll [file photo]. ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo
Time to say goodbye

Joe Carroll steps down as Cork Ladies senior football manager

Carroll departs after Cork’s All-Ireland quarter-final defeat against Dublin.
6.22pm, 15 Aug 2026

JOE CARROLL HAS stepped down as manager of the Cork Ladies senior football team after two seasons in charge.

The Irish Examiner reports that Carroll has confirmed his decision following Cork’s All-Ireland quarter-final defeat against Dublin in July.

He steps away after leading Cork to a first Division 1 title earlier this year, defeating a Galway side who would go on to win the All-Ireland final at the start of August. It was Cork’s first Division 1 crown since 2019.

Carroll was appointed as Cork boss in 2024, taking over from Shane Ronayne at the time. Cork had been relegated from Division 1 earlier that season before going on to contest the All-Ireland semi-final against Galway.

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