Szmodics on target for Derby as Idah helps Swansea earn comeback victory

Championship Results:

Stoke City 1-2 Swansea City

Norwich City 1-2 West Brom

Middlesbrough 2-1 Lincoln City

Portsmouth 1-3 QPR

Charlton 2-1 Derby County

Bristol City 0-2 Millwall

Bolton 2-1 Preston

****

SUPER-SUB ADAM Idah snatched the winner with his first touch of the game as Swansea bravely battled back from a goal down to stun Stoke 2-1.

The Republic of Ireland international had been on the pitch for barely a minute when he scored in the 66th minute as the Swans claimed their first win at the bet365 Stadium for over five years.

Defeat was a bitter bill to swallow for the Potters, especially after Eric Bocat had fired them into a 10th-minute lead.

The defender grabbed his first goal for the club on his 60th league appearance with a deflected left-foot strike.

But Nigeria international midfielder Joseph Opoku snatched a 23rd-minute equaliser for the Swans, powering in with a sweet right-foot shot after some poor defending.

And the hosts’ frustrating afternoon went from bad to worse when Idah won it with a smart close-range finish after more questionable defending.

Advertisement

Derby County's Sammie Szmodics after scoring a goal for Derby County. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Tyreece Campbell’s impressive start to the new season continued as his 80th-minute goal earned Charlton a 2-1 victory over Derby at The Valley.

It capped off a week to forget for the Rams after Saudi government official Turki Alalshikh’s takeover collapsed on Monday.

Ireland international Sammie Szmodics, who had also netted in the EFL Cup loss to Lincoln, had put Derby into a lead at the halfway point.

But Lloyd Jones, who signed a new two-year contract on Friday, headed the Addicks level before Campbell produced an excellent finish to seal maximum points for Nathan Jones’ side.

Charlton had started in positive fashion with Billy Koumetio heading wide from an early Sonny Carey corner.

Karlan Grant, making his 100th appearance for the Addicks having rejoined in the summer, shot straight at Jacob Widell Zetterstrom before teeing up a chance for Carey but the attacking midfielder produced a horrible miskick in the 16th minute.

Derby enjoyed a spell of possession before they went ahead.

There had been a warning when Szmodics got on the end of Joe Ward’s low cross but his first-time finish was saved by Charlton keeper Will Mannion. But moments later he made no mistake from inside the penalty area after being picked out by Morris.

Szmodics, who looked to be troubled by a niggle in the warm-up, was forced off in the 54th minute. He was replaced by new signing Alex Mowatt.