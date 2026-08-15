72 not out: Ballygunner made to battle for Waterford semi-final berth

BALLYGUNNER WEATHERED A tense battle in their Waterford SHC quarter-final before seeing off Lismore by 1-19 to 1-11.

The All-Ireland champions are now 72 games unbeaten in their county championship, a streak dating all the way back to June 2015.

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They moved one step closer to a 13th consecutive title by becoming the first side into the semi-finals with the victory at Cappoquin Logistics Fraher Field.

The Gunners were limited to nine points in the first half, but Lismore managed just four with a tricky crossfield wind.

Conor Tobin and Peter Hogan came close to a 35th-minute goal, with the latter skittling the sliotar wide. Before long, it was back to a one-score game as the Dan Shanahan-managed challengers rallied.

Stephen O’Keeffe nailed a free from his own 45, but it was game on when Ben O’Sullivan flicked the sliotar past the goalkeeper in the 44th minute for 0-12 to 1-8.

The Gunners were never pegged back level and struck the hammer blow in the 55th minute as Ronan Power ghosted forward and his shot found its way to the net.

The other quarter-finals see Fourmilewater play Passage tonight at Fraher Field (7.15pm) before a Walsh Park double-header on Sunday featuring Roanmore v Abbeyside-Ballinacourty (2pm) and De La Salle v Mount Sion (3.45pm).