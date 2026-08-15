Sligo Rovers reverse 2025 FAI Cup defeat against Kerry

Sligo Rovers 4

Kerry 0

SLIGO ROVERS ARE through to the quarter-finals of the FAI Cup after a four-goal win over Kerry at the Showgrounds.

Goals from Cian Kavanagh, Alex Nolan, Carl McHugh, and Kaiyne Woolery saw the Bit O’Red overcome a tricky Kerry side who caused them plenty of problems on the night.

Sligo went in at half-time 2-0 ahead, but Kerry had chances to draw level early on, and started the second-half brightly.

Kerry’s shock quarter-final win over Rovers in 2025 has been relived plenty over the last couple of weeks, and Colin Healy’s side came to Sligo in a good run of form despite a defeat to Cork City in their most recent game.

Their victory over Shelbourne in the last round would also have given Kerry plenty of confidence coming into this game.

Kerry looked a real threat early on, but the hosts were far more clinical.

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Kavanagh’s tap in after 14 minutes had Darren Purse’s men ahead after a fine Alex Nolan cross.

Kerry had two brilliant chances to pull level, with Sam Sargeant closing the angle for Cian Bargary, before Sean McGrath somehow pulled an effort wide of the post from close range.

And almost immediately, Nolan doubled his side’s lead as Kavanagh was fouled for a penalty, with the former St Pats winger sending the goalkeeper the wrong way.

The visitors started the second half brightly, but just couldn’t find the net.

Murphy somehow fired over from close range after good work from Perez on the wing, while Sargeant pulled off two good saves from Murphy from close range.

Cian Murphy, Sean McGrath, and Cian Bargary were all causing prroblems for Sligo’s rearguard, but Kerry just couldn’t take their chances.

And with ten minutes to go, Purse’s men added a third with a fine volley from McHugh, before Woolery made it 4-0 on his debut with a lovely strike.

Elsewhere, Drogheda United were 3-0 winners away to Cork side College Corinthians with first-half goals from Keegan Ancelin (2) and Mark Doyle.

Dundalk dismantled Castlebar Celtic 8-0 with Cian Dillon (2), Luke Mulligan (2), Bobby Burns, Leo Gaxha, Aaron Keogh, and Danny Mullen all finding the net.

Sligo Rovers: Sam Sargeant, Ollie Denham, Gareth McElroy, Sean Stewart, Jeannot Esua, Jack Shorrock (Archie Meekison, 64), Carl McHugh, Luke Young (Seb Quirk, 71), Alex Nolan, Cian Kavanagh (Luke Pearce, 82), Jamie McGonigle (Kaiyne Woolery, 64).

Kerry: Matthew Connor, Sean O’Connell, Sam Aladesanusi, Jonas Hakkinen, Niall Brookwelll, Ewan Lee, Cian Bargary, Vincent Borden (Cian Brosnan, 78), Daniel Okwute (Ryan Perez, 7) (Luke Palmer, 68), Sean McGrath (Matthew Britton, 68), Cian Murphy.

Referee: Rob Harvey.