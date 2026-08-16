Ireland advance to women's 4x100m medley final

IRELAND HAVE BOOKED their spot in the women’s 4x100m medley final after this morning’s heats in Paris.

Lottie Cullen, Mona McSharry, Ellie McCartney and Grace Davison combined for a time of 4:00.95, to finish seventh overall, with eight teams reaching the final.

The Irish team of Lottie Cullen, Mona McSharry, Ellie McCartney, Grace Davison are relishing the opportunity of taking their chance in the Women's 4x100m medley relay final #rtesport #EuropeanAquatics pic.twitter.com/SVVd3XsJOS — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) August 16, 2026

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There was disappointment in the men’s race, with the team of John Shortt, Jack Kelly, Jack Cassin and Evan Bailey missing out on final spot by just four-tenths of a second.

The team did however break a new national record, with a time of 3.33.74.

Elsewhere in Paris, Nathan Wiffen, Denis O’Brien and Cormac Ryan all participated in the men’s 400m freestyle heats but none progressed.

Victoria Catterson withdrew from the women’s 400m freestyle before the heats began.