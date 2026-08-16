The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Ireland advance to women's 4x100m medley final
IRELAND HAVE BOOKED their spot in the women’s 4x100m medley final after this morning’s heats in Paris.
Lottie Cullen, Mona McSharry, Ellie McCartney and Grace Davison combined for a time of 4:00.95, to finish seventh overall, with eight teams reaching the final.
There was disappointment in the men’s race, with the team of John Shortt, Jack Kelly, Jack Cassin and Evan Bailey missing out on final spot by just four-tenths of a second.
The team did however break a new national record, with a time of 3.33.74.
Elsewhere in Paris, Nathan Wiffen, Denis O’Brien and Cormac Ryan all participated in the men’s 400m freestyle heats but none progressed.
Victoria Catterson withdrew from the women’s 400m freestyle before the heats began.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Ireland Mona McSharry Olympics Swimming women's 4x100m medley