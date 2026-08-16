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FAI Cup

St Pat's stun Shamrock Rovers with dramatic cup comeback

Reigning champions Rovers surrendered a 2-0 lead to cap off a terrible week.
4.56pm, 16 Aug 2026
3

St Patrick’s Athletic 3 

Shamrock Rovers 2

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC have booked their place in the FAI Cup quarter-finals with a dramatic 3-2 win over Dublin rivals Shamrock Rovers.

Rovers took a 2-0 lead into half-time at Richmond Park, thanks to goals from strikers Jonathan Afolabi and Michael Noonan.

But goals from Luke Turner and a late penalty from Aidan Keena sent the game to extra-time, where youngster Sam Rooney bagged the winner to complete the comeback.

More to follow…

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