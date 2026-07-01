Galway Gaelic footballer Conor Gleeson joins Galway United as short-term goalkeeping cover

GALWAY UNITED HAVE announced the signing of Galway inter-county Gaelic footballer Conor Gleeson as short-term goalkeeping cover after Swansea recalled loanee Evan Watts.

One of United’s leading performers this season, Watts will head back to his parent club with backup Hugo Pires De Cunha likely to earn his first-team debut away to St Patrick’s Athletic on Friday.

Advertisement

The 33-year-old Gleeson, who featured in Galway’s All-Ireland Senior Football Championship semi-final defeat to Dublin last Sunday, has been drafted in having last featured for United in 2018.

On-loan defender Arthur Parkes has also returned to Swansea, causing another headache for John Caulfield who had hoped to extend Parkes’ deal.

The Tribesmen have instead signed on loan Leigh Kavanagh from Bohemians for the rest of the season, a move which mirrors that of Cian Byrne who thrived at Eamonn Deacy Park last season.

Bohs manager Alan Reynolds said: “Leigh is a very talented young player with great potential and a bright future ahead of him. He’s still only 22 years of age but already has plenty of experience.

“We want him to build on that now. He hasn’t had as many opportunities this season as he would like as it is a competitive position for us.

“But we only have to look at the experience of Cian Byrne going out on loan to Galway last season to see how a run of first-team games can really benefit young players in their development.

“That’s exactly what Leigh needs right now and spending time in a new environment and a different set-up, and getting a run of games under his belt, should really stand to him and his development. We wish him and Galway all the very best for the rest of the season.”