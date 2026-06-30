Munster's Wood starts at 10 as Ireland U20s make four changes for Argentina

IRELAND U20s HEAD coach Andrew Browne has made four changes for his side’s meeting with Argentina at the World Rugby Junior World Championship on Thursday [KO 12.3pm Irish time, Premier Sports/RugbyPass TV].

Ireland opened their campaign with a 34-27 defeat to England on Saturday.

Jack Deegan and Tom Wood come into the Ireland backline, while Joe Finn and Alex Lautsou start in the pack.

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Our Ireland U20s team to face Argentina in Tbilisi on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/CaIDuFqU6L — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) June 30, 2026

Noah Byrne, Charlie Molony and Daniel Ryan are named in an unchanged back three, with Deegan joining James O’Leary in midfield.

Wood takes over at out-half to link up with his Munster teammate Christopher Barrett at scrum-half.

Tighthead prop Sami Bishti continues as captain, starting with Max Doyle and Rian Handley in the front row, while Finn and Donnacha McGuire are named in the second row.

Josh Neill, Lautsou and Diarmaid O’Connell complete the back row.

On the bench, Duinn Maguire, Adam Cooper and Blake McClean provide front row cover, with Dylan McNeice, Ben Blaney, James O’Dwyer, Charlie O’Shea and Rob Carney completing the 23.

Ireland U20s:

15. Noah Byrne (Dublin University/Leinster)

14. Charlie Molony (UCD/Leinster)

13. Jack Deegan (Blackrock/Leinster)

12. James O’Leary (UCC/Munster)

11. Daniel Ryan (Corinthians/Connacht)

10. Tom Wood (Garryowen/Munster)

9. Christopher Barrett (UCC/Munster)

1. Max Doyle (UCD/Leinster)

2. Rian Handley (Old Wesley/Leinster)

3. Sami Bishti (UCD/Leinster) – capt

4. Joe Finn (Garryowen/Munster)

5. Donnacha McGuire (UCD/Leinster)

6. Josh Neill (Old Wesley/Leinster)

7. Alex Lautsou (Shannon/Munster)

8. Diarmaid O’Connell (Corinthians/Connacht)

Replacements: