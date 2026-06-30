Paraguay send Germany crashing out of World Cup in dramatic penalty shootout

Germany 1

Paraguay 1

Paraguay win 4-3 on penalties

PARAGUAY HAVE STUNNED Germany, sending them crashing out of the World Cup at the Round of 32 stage after a dramatic penalty shootout.

Goalkeeper Orlando Gill was the hero as he denied Kai Havertz and Nick Woltemade.

Germany’s Jonathan Tah missed from the spot in sudden death, with José Canale scoring the decisive penalty for Paraguay.

Julio Enciso had put Paraguay into a dream lead in the 42nd minute, before Kai Havertz hit back nine minutes after the restart. But Paraguay held on to bring the game the distance and secure a sensational result.

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They will play France or Sweden in the Round of 16.

More to follow.

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Is an upset on the cards in Massachusetts?



After soaking up early German pressure Julio Enciso heads beyond Manuel Neuer to give Paraguay a shock lead



Watch all 104 games from the #FIFAWorldCup on RTÉ pic.twitter.com/mDe3My7dWp — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) June 29, 2026

🇩🇪 1-1 🇵🇾



Germany find parity as Florian Wirtz whips a delightful cross into the box and Kai Havertz's deft header beats Orlando Gill



Watch all 104 games from the #FIFAWorldCup on RTÉ pic.twitter.com/036j6wSkDA — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) June 29, 2026

🇩🇪 1-1 🇵🇾



Controversial decision here in Massachusetts as Germany have the ball in the net but it is ruled out after a VAR check due to a foul on the goalkeeper



Watch all 104 games from the #FIFAWorldCup on RTÉ pic.twitter.com/a7kz7cuozo — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) June 29, 2026

More to follow.

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