PARAGUAY HAVE STUNNED Germany, sending them crashing out of the World Cup at the Round of 32 stage after a dramatic penalty shootout.
Goalkeeper Orlando Gill was the hero as he denied Kai Havertz and Nick Woltemade.
Germany’s Jonathan Tah missed from the spot in sudden death, with José Canale scoring the decisive penalty for Paraguay.
Julio Enciso had put Paraguay into a dream lead in the 42nd minute, before Kai Havertz hit back nine minutes after the restart. But Paraguay held on to bring the game the distance and secure a sensational result.
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They will play France or Sweden in the Round of 16.
More to follow.
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Is an upset on the cards in Massachusetts?
After soaking up early German pressure Julio Enciso heads beyond Manuel Neuer to give Paraguay a shock lead
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Paraguay send Germany crashing out of World Cup in dramatic penalty shootout
Germany 1
Paraguay 1
Paraguay win 4-3 on penalties
PARAGUAY HAVE STUNNED Germany, sending them crashing out of the World Cup at the Round of 32 stage after a dramatic penalty shootout.
Goalkeeper Orlando Gill was the hero as he denied Kai Havertz and Nick Woltemade.
Germany’s Jonathan Tah missed from the spot in sudden death, with José Canale scoring the decisive penalty for Paraguay.
Julio Enciso had put Paraguay into a dream lead in the 42nd minute, before Kai Havertz hit back nine minutes after the restart. But Paraguay held on to bring the game the distance and secure a sensational result.
They will play France or Sweden in the Round of 16.
More to follow.
More to follow.
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