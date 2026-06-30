'He leads by his actions' - Sheehan steps up as Ireland captain

THERE SEEMS TO be something about Caelan Doris and tours to Australia.

The Leinster man was ruled out of the Lions’ trip Down Under last year, when he would have captained Andy Farrell’s squad.

And now the Ireland skipper is missing his country’s Nations Championship visit to Oz for games against the Wallabies and Japan before they move on to New Zealand.

It’s tough for Doris, but his absence means Dan Sheehan steps up as the Ireland captain for this Nations Championship campaign.

27-year-old Sheehan captained Ireland for the first time against Wales during the 2025 Six Nations, as well as leading Farrell’s Lions in their opening match on Australian soil against the Western Force, and skippering Leinster in the past.

Now, the dynamic hooker will lead Ireland out against the Wallabies on Saturday in Sydney.

“It’s disappointing for Caelan, with missing out on potentially a couple of trips to Australia,” said Ireland assistant coach Simon Easterby at their team hotel near the Sydney Opera House.

“Hopefully, next year, it’ll be third time lucky ahead of the World Cup. It’s frustrating for him.

“But Dan is an unbelievable player who has a skillset that’s probably different to a lot of players in his position. He leads by his actions, and he leads from the front, and he’s shown that over a number of years.

“He captained Ireland in the Six Nations a couple of years ago and led unbelievably well.

“When Caelan is captain, he supports him, and he’s got plenty of guys around him as well who are supporting him. It’s not too much of a change.

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“Obviously, Caelan, as a person and a player, any side would miss that quality, but Dan has stepped up pretty quickly and taken on that role pretty well.”

Ireland had a training session in Sydney today. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

Easterby said that all 36 players in Ireland’s travelling squad have been taking part in training this week ahead of the first Test, giving Farrell plenty of selection options.

Farrell will announce his match day 23 early on Thursday morning Irish time.

The game at the 42,500-capacity Allianz Stadium is sold out, and Ireland anticipate that they will have great support.

“We expect to see a lot of green in the stadium and it’ll hopefully be a good night for us,” said Easterby.

“But, yeah, certainly in terms of an experience having been here last summer, the amount of Irish that were out with the Lions was phenomenal, and I’m sure a lot of those will turn up again on the weekend.”

That Lions trip last year means Ireland, who had a huge group of coaches and players involved, are very familiar with this Wallabies side.

“A lot of us as coaches have had a bit of time against them, certainly last summer and then in November,” said Easterby.

“They’re a physical team who will look to try and impose themselves on the opposition, and something that we’re well aware of is their threats on attack and their ability to attack in a way that can create opportunities.

“Those are the things that we’ve spoken about in a bit of detail today but yeah, just expecting a side who’ve probably got a chance to go and lay down a bit of a marker leading into a World Cup year, playing at home for the first time in a while.

“So it’s exciting for us to be here in the first game.”