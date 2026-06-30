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Who will win tonight's World Cup game – France or Sweden?
ONE OF THE standout ties of the round of 32 takes place in New Jersey today, as France go head-to-head with Sweden.
The French went into this World Cup as one of the tournament favourites, and little has changed with Didier Deschamps’ men taking down Senegal (3-1), Iraq (3-0) and Norway (4-1) to top Group I.
Les Bleus boast a wealth of attacking talent, with Kylian Mbappé and Ousmane Dembélé both scoring some wonderful solo efforts.
Sweden qualified for the knockouts after finishing third Group D, behind the Netherlands and Japan.
Led by Graham Potter, the Swedes had a big win over Tunisia (5-1), before a heavy defeat to the Dutch (5-1) and a 1-1 draw with Japan.
It’s going to require a special Swedish performance to cause a shock in New Jersey this evening.
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