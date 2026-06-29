Off The Ball's Ger Gilroy joins RTÉ to host new daily sports podcast

GER GILROY, THE managing director and long-time host of Newstalk’s Off The Ball, is to join RTÉ in a move that is set to shake up Ireland’s sports broadcasting landscape.

RTÉ announced on Monday that Gilroy will join the RTÉ Podcasts team to present a daily sports podcast that will launch later this year.

Gilroy, whose involvement with Off The Ball stretches back to the show’s debut in 2002, said: “I can’t wait to get started, it’s going to be some craic.”

Hugh Ormond, head of RTÉ Podcasts, added: “We are really excited to work with Ger because of his obvious on-air charisma and his standing in the sports community – but also his innate understanding that love of sport is rooted in stories, characters, opinions and humour.

Advertisement

“We are looking forward to growing Ger’s RTÉ audience, bringing them amazing sports coverage, and seeing where else this might take us.”