Rodri completes Barcelona switch after glittering Manchester City career

“Barcelona and Manchester City have reached an agreement for Rodri, who is committing to the Catalan club until June 30 2030,” read a statement from the LaLiga champions on their website.
Barca’s statement added Rodri is “considered one of the best players in the world in his position”, adding he “stands out for his tactical intelligence, composure on the ball, ability to regain possession, and precision in his passing”.
Rodri flew to Barcelona’s El Prat airport on Monday ahead of the finishing touches to his move being finalised and told reporters: “Playing for Barcelona is a dream come true for me.”
Rodri, who joined from Atletico Madrid in July 2019 when City paid a then club-record £62.6m, had entered into the final year of his contract at the Etihad Stadium.
Barcelona saw an initial £40m offer and an increased bid turned down before an agreement was struck on Sunday, despite new City boss Enzo Maresca admitting he wanted to keep the 2024 Ballon d’Or winner.
While an anterior cruciate ligament injury in the 2024-25 season and hamstring and groin problems in the 2025-26 season – Pep Guardiola’s last at the club – have restricted his involvement, he was at his best for Spain in North America.
In a message to City fans on the club’s website, Rodri wrote: “I found that saying goodbye is one of the most difficult things in life but I am going to try.
“I knew I came into a top team but I never thought we could be able to create the legacy we made winning trophies, fans around the world, love and respect.
“We made an example to inspire the next generations not only because the success, also because the way we did it. And the fans were with us every step of the way.
“City didn’t just make me grow as a player. They made me grow as a human. I saw my brother graduating from Manchester Metropolitan University. I could see my girlfriend working for the NHS.
“Manchester shaped my whole life. It’s time to say goodbye, thanks to the club, the fans, the staff and my team-mates. This journey couldn’t be the same without you, my heart will always be blue.”
City have already seen club captain and Rodri’s fellow midfielder Bernardo Silva walk out the door this summer after joining Real Madrid on a free transfer, while they have agreed a deal to sell Tijjani Reijnders to Saudi Pro League side Al Qadsiah.
However, Elliot Anderson has joined from Nottingham Forest for £116m and City have also been linked with Lille’s Ayyoub Bouaddi and Chelsea’s Enzo Fernandez.
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Rodri completes Barcelona switch after glittering Manchester City career
BARCELONA HAVE ANNOUNCED the signing of Spain captain Rodri from Manchester City on a four-year contract.
The midfielder, who was named player of the tournament in Spain’s World Cup triumph this summer, completed a €76.5 million move on Tuesday following a medical with the Catalan giants.
Rodri spent seven seasons with City, helping them win the Premier League on four occasions and scoring the only goal when they edged out Inter Milan in the 2023 Champions League final.
“Barcelona and Manchester City have reached an agreement for Rodri, who is committing to the Catalan club until June 30 2030,” read a statement from the LaLiga champions on their website.
Barca’s statement added Rodri is “considered one of the best players in the world in his position”, adding he “stands out for his tactical intelligence, composure on the ball, ability to regain possession, and precision in his passing”.
Rodri flew to Barcelona’s El Prat airport on Monday ahead of the finishing touches to his move being finalised and told reporters: “Playing for Barcelona is a dream come true for me.”
Rodri, who joined from Atletico Madrid in July 2019 when City paid a then club-record £62.6m, had entered into the final year of his contract at the Etihad Stadium.
Barcelona saw an initial £40m offer and an increased bid turned down before an agreement was struck on Sunday, despite new City boss Enzo Maresca admitting he wanted to keep the 2024 Ballon d’Or winner.
While an anterior cruciate ligament injury in the 2024-25 season and hamstring and groin problems in the 2025-26 season – Pep Guardiola’s last at the club – have restricted his involvement, he was at his best for Spain in North America.
In a message to City fans on the club’s website, Rodri wrote: “I found that saying goodbye is one of the most difficult things in life but I am going to try.
“I knew I came into a top team but I never thought we could be able to create the legacy we made winning trophies, fans around the world, love and respect.
“We made an example to inspire the next generations not only because the success, also because the way we did it. And the fans were with us every step of the way.
“City didn’t just make me grow as a player. They made me grow as a human. I saw my brother graduating from Manchester Metropolitan University. I could see my girlfriend working for the NHS.
“Manchester shaped my whole life. It’s time to say goodbye, thanks to the club, the fans, the staff and my team-mates. This journey couldn’t be the same without you, my heart will always be blue.”
City have already seen club captain and Rodri’s fellow midfielder Bernardo Silva walk out the door this summer after joining Real Madrid on a free transfer, while they have agreed a deal to sell Tijjani Reijnders to Saudi Pro League side Al Qadsiah.
However, Elliot Anderson has joined from Nottingham Forest for £116m and City have also been linked with Lille’s Ayyoub Bouaddi and Chelsea’s Enzo Fernandez.
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