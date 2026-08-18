Rodri completes Barcelona switch after glittering Manchester City career

BARCELONA HAVE ANNOUNCED the signing of Spain captain Rodri from Manchester City on a four-year contract.

The midfielder, who was named player of the tournament in Spain’s World Cup triumph this summer, completed a €76.5 million move on Tuesday following a medical with the Catalan giants.

Rodri spent seven seasons with City, helping them win the Premier League on four occasions and scoring the only goal when they edged out Inter Milan in the 2023 Champions League final.

The master of space and time touches down in Barcelona ⏱️ pic.twitter.com/BESJxrGg3w — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 18, 2026

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“Barcelona and Manchester City have reached an agreement for Rodri, who is committing to the Catalan club until June 30 2030,” read a statement from the LaLiga champions on their website.

Barca’s statement added Rodri is “considered one of the best players in the world in his position”, adding he “stands out for his tactical intelligence, composure on the ball, ability to regain possession, and precision in his passing”.

Rodri flew to Barcelona’s El Prat airport on Monday ahead of the finishing touches to his move being finalised and told reporters: “Playing for Barcelona is a dream come true for me.”

Rodri, who joined from Atletico Madrid in July 2019 when City paid a then club-record £62.6m, had entered into the final year of his contract at the Etihad Stadium.

Barcelona saw an initial £40m offer and an increased bid turned down before an agreement was struck on Sunday, despite new City boss Enzo Maresca admitting he wanted to keep the 2024 Ballon d’Or winner.