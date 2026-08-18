Ireland come from behind to rout South Africa in must-win World Cup clash

Ireland 4

South Africa 1

Dave Sihra reports from the Belfius Hockey Arena

IN A SEE-SAW opening half at the 2026 Men’s Hockey World Cup, Ireland saw off waves of South African attack and eventually managed to impose themselves, but key moments at the end completely turned the game to give Ireland a crucial win when they needed it most.

For large parts of the first half at the Belfius Hockey Arena, this encounter was played at almost breakneck speed with neither side giving an inch. Both Ireland and South Africa, who needed three points for a chance to progress, passed and moved quickly with both sides also being very physical in their tackles.

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Sam Hyland makes it 4-1 in the final seconds and Ireland have got the job done against South Africa. A massive tie against Spain coming next time out... pic.twitter.com/gTTAxYTHTz — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) August 18, 2026

While the Green Machine controlled key moments of the opening quarter, South Africa then managed to wrestle back momentum and control midfield. Early in the second half this culminated in winning a large amount of penalty corners and possession which eventually resulted in a remarkable goal by Kenton Melville who swatted an unexpected ball almost off his eyes past Irish goalkeeper Jaime Carr.

The South African high press now had Ireland in serious trouble, with pressure leading to mistakes from the Irish backline. However, in the closing moments of the third quarter Ben Walker – almost through sheer force of will – got Ireland back on level terms with an excellent finish right in front of goal after Fergus Gibson pulled the ball back from the baseline.

If a week is a long time in politics, 60 seconds can be an eternity in World Cup hockey. A South Africa penalty stroke was first awarded in the final quarter when Carr was called to make a vital save, but the force then drove him to clean out Carlon Mentoor in front of goal. Carr made his case to the referee and a video referral eventually went Ireland’s way to rule out the stroke in what was a hugely significant moment in the tie.

Lee Cole celebrates scoring Ireland's second goal with teammates. Will Palmer Will Palmer

With Irish fans cheering on the decision, the Green Machine soon launched a lightning quick counter down the left channel, eventually leading to a penalty corner in the 48th minute which Lee Cole converted with a drag flick down that deflected off a South African defender into the net.

A second Cole goal in the 55th minute then had Irish fans in delirium when he beat the South African goalkeeper Cullin De Jager with another sharp drag flick. A fourth Irish goal from Sam Hyland at the back post then proved the icing on the cake as the Green Machine kept their hopes alive of a top two finish in Group C for a chance of progressing to the semi-final stage of the tournament.

A draw against Spain on Thursday at 4pm (Irish time) could see Mark Tumilty’s side take a vital second-place spot in the group.

IRELAND: J Carr (GK); J McKee, K Marshall (capt), S Murray, P McKibbin, J Duncan, L Rowe, F Gibson, G Williams, A McAllister, A Empey. Rolling subs: L Witherow, B Walker, J Lynch, P Brown, L Cole, S Hyland.