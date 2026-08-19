Munster release new European jersey - with Thomond Park on the front of it

MUNSTER RUGBY HAVE released heir new European jersey for 2026 to 2028.

Made by Adidas and available exclusively at Life Style Sports, the red jersey features a graphic inspired by the architecture of Thomond Park.

Advertisement

Club motto, ‘To the brave and faithful, nothing is impossible’ is also scripted on the front of the shirt, which will be worn with burgundy shorts and socks in European competition.

Thumbs up for our new @adidasrugby European jersey 👍



Available to buy now exclusively from Life Style Sports: https://t.co/8u4avl6D4O pic.twitter.com/GnHPO1oEdY — Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) August 19, 2026

Clayton McMillan’s side open their 2026/27 Champions Cup campaign by welcoming Racing 92 to SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Saturday 17 October.

The new European replica jersey is priced at €100 for adults and €75 for kids at Life Style Sports and has been on sale in-store and online from 9am on Wednesday.

What do you make of the new threads?