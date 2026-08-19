Robbie Keane joins Match of the Day team ahead of new season

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND record goalscorer Robbie Keane has landed a role on BBC’s Match of the Day.

The Dubliner’s time as Ferencvaros manager came to an end in May, following on from coaching roles with the Ireland national team, ATK and Maccabi Tel Aviv. He had recently been linked with clubs including Celtic and Crystal Palace.

Advertisement

The Irish centurion will be joined on the MOTD panel by established pundits Alan Shearer, Micah Richards and Wayne Rooney.

Former Premier League stars Toby Alderweireld, Ashley Young, and ex-Tottenham manager Thomas Frank have been confirmed as other new pundits, while BBC Sport have also confirmed the launch of four new YouTube formats for the new men’s football season.

Ellen White, Steph Houghton, Danny Murphy and Ashley Williams will also contribute to the shows hosted by Kelly Cates, Mark Chapman and Gabby Logan on a rotating basis.