Katie Taylor's Croke Park homecoming to be broadcast live on RTÉ

KATIE TAYLOR’S HOMECOMING fight in Croke Park next month will be broadcast live on RTÉ.

Taylor is set to take on Flora Pili for the undisputed super-lightweight world title on 5 September at a sold-out Croke Park in a mega event organised by Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom and Aiken Promotions.

And following negotiations between RTÉ, Aiken, Matchroom and Dazn, it has now been confirmed the bout will be broadcast live on free-to-air television.

Advertisement

The fight will be live on RTÉ 2 and available to stream on the RTÉ Player, while 2FM will provide live radio commentary.

RTÉ will also cover the weigh-in and pre-fight press conference.

Subscription streaming platform Dazn will broadcast the fight worldwide.

RTÉ Head of Sport Declan McBennett said: “RTÉ was there at the start of Katie’s journey as an amateur and we are delighted to be there for the final chapter.

“Katie is, and always will be, one of Ireland’s greatest ever sporting icons and it is fitting that she ends her illustrious career in Croke Park in front of a full stadium and a national audience.”