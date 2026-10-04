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LIVE: Ireland v Israel, Nations League

Ireland face Israel, in their final match of this four-game window.
7.16pm, 4 Oct 2026

An editorial note re: The 42’s reporting on the Uefa Nations League matches between Ireland and Israel is available to read here.

1 min ago 7:26PM

Hello, and welcome to tonight’s liveblog.

Like last week, it will be different from our usual minute-by-minute reports.

You can read this note to understand why.

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