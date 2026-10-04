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LIVE: Ireland v Israel, Nations League
An editorial note re: The 42’s reporting on the Uefa Nations League matches between Ireland and Israel is available to read here.
Hello, and welcome to tonight’s liveblog.
Like last week, it will be different from our usual minute-by-minute reports.
You can read this note to understand why.
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heimir halgrimsson Liveblog Minute-by-Minute Nations League Soccer Ireland Republic Israel