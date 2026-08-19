REAL BETIS ARE in pole position to sign Troy Parrott from AZ Alkmaar.
The Republic of Ireland international is still in Amsterdam and has not yet travelled to Spain, but The 42 understands the La Liga club are now favourites to land the Dubliner in a deal worth in the region of €20 million.
Ajax had been in the frame earlier in the transfer window but have been ruled out as an option, while West Ham United also tried to land the 24-year-old.
Betis finished fifth in La Liga last season to qualify for the Champions League, and that is one of the main attractions for Parrott.
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Real Betis in pole position to sign Troy Parrott from AZ Alkmaar
REAL BETIS ARE in pole position to sign Troy Parrott from AZ Alkmaar.
The Republic of Ireland international is still in Amsterdam and has not yet travelled to Spain, but The 42 understands the La Liga club are now favourites to land the Dubliner in a deal worth in the region of €20 million.
Ajax had been in the frame earlier in the transfer window but have been ruled out as an option, while West Ham United also tried to land the 24-year-old.
Betis finished fifth in La Liga last season to qualify for the Champions League, and that is one of the main attractions for Parrott.
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In Demand real betis Soccer Troy Parrott