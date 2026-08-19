Mikel Arteta future to be ‘resolved very shortly’ – Arsenal Chief Executive

MIKEL ARTETA’S ARSENAL future will be “resolved very shortly”, the club’s chief executive Richard Garlick has said.

The Spaniard, who last season oversaw Arsenal’s first Premier League title since 2004, has entered the final 12 months of his current contract.

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But speaking ahead of last weekend’s emphatic 3-0 Community Shield victory over Manchester City, Arteta, 44, insisted he is “extremely happy” at Arsenal.

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And in an interview with the BBC, Garlick hinted that an extension for Arteta is on the horizon.

He said: “Mikel wants to be at Arsenal, and we want Mikel at Arsenal. It’s only a matter of time before we put that into a new contract.

“Everyone is very confident and calm. We’re just navigating a transfer window and I’m sure Mikel’s contract will be resolved very shortly.”

Arteta has transformed Arsenal’s fortunes in his near seven-year reign in charge of the club, ending their two-decade wait for a title, while also guiding them to last season’s Champions League final.

Arteta signed his last contract extension in September 2024, and it is anticipated that his next deal will be finalised at the conclusion of this month’s transfer window, with further incomings – potentially including Aston Villa’s Ezri Konsa – and departures, taking precedence.

Ethan Nwaneri could be heading for the exit – possibly on loan – before the window closes.

The 19-year-old did not feature in Arteta’s squad last weekend, and the Spaniard is unable to guarantee him playing time ahead of the new campaign.

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Myles Lewis-Skelly, also 19, is expected to stay, and it is believed that Arsenal would only be tempted to sell if a substantial offer arrives.