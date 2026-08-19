Nick Kyrgios provisionally suspended after testing positive for cocaine

NICK KYRGIOS HAS been provisionally suspended after failing a doping test, the International Tennis Integrity Agency has announced.

The controversial Australian player gave a sample at an ATP tournament in Majorca in June that tested positive for benzoylecgonine, a metabolite of cocaine.

Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios has been provisionally suspended under the Tennis Anti-Doping Programme.



🔗 https://t.co/W4B69vq1RW pic.twitter.com/GoRss7TCPo — International Tennis Integrity Agency (@itia_tennis) August 19, 2026

Cocaine is banned in competition and former Wimbledon finalist Kyrgios has been provisionally suspended since 4 August.

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Kyrgios is banned from playing and attending tournaments pending the outcome of a tribunal that will assess his case.

In an Instagram post, Kyrgios said he took “full responsibility”.

“I recently failed a drug test in Mallorca after testing positive for ‌cocaine,” he wrote.

“I made a huge mistake and I take full responsibility for it.

“I’m sorry to my fans, my family, my sponsors and everyone close to me.

“Above all, I’m sorry to the kids who follow me.”