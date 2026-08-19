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Nick Kyrgios provisionally suspended after testing positive for cocaine
NICK KYRGIOS HAS been provisionally suspended after failing a doping test, the International Tennis Integrity Agency has announced.
The controversial Australian player gave a sample at an ATP tournament in Majorca in June that tested positive for benzoylecgonine, a metabolite of cocaine.
Cocaine is banned in competition and former Wimbledon finalist Kyrgios has been provisionally suspended since 4 August.
Kyrgios is banned from playing and attending tournaments pending the outcome of a tribunal that will assess his case.
In an Instagram post, Kyrgios said he took “full responsibility”.
“I recently failed a drug test in Mallorca after testing positive for cocaine,” he wrote.
“I made a huge mistake and I take full responsibility for it.
“I’m sorry to my fans, my family, my sponsors and everyone close to me.
“Above all, I’m sorry to the kids who follow me.”
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