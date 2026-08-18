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Evan Ferguson close to sealing Serie A return - reports
SERIE A SIDE Genoa are closing in on a loan move for Republic of Ireland striker Evan Ferguson, according to reports in Italy.
Sky Sports’ Gianluca di Marzio is reporting that Brighton and Hove Albion have reached an agreement with the Italian club, with the deal now dependent on final approval from the player.
Di Marzio reports that Brighton will continue to pay 30% of Ferguson’s wages should the deal go through.
Ferguson spent last season on loan at Roma, where he scored three goals across 16 appearances.
The 21-year-old is continuing to rehab the ankle injury which has kept him sidelined since January, but it is hoped he will return to action by October.
Genoa, managed by former Roma player Daniele de Rossi, finished 16th in the Serie A table last season.
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