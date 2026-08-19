Durán brace helps Celtic open commanding lead in Champions League play-off

Celtic 3

LASK 0

A STUNNING DOUBLE from summer signing Camilo Durán helped Celtic open up a commanding lead against LASK in the Champions League play-off.

Benjamin Nygren also produced a superb finish to send Martin O’Neill’s side on their way to a 3-0 first-leg win over their Austrian opponents in Glasgow.

The visitors had two goals disallowed for offside and created chances throughout in an open encounter, but Celtic were clinical as they continued their strong start to the season.

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A special strike from Benjamin Nygren to get Celtic ahead against LASK 😮‍💨



📺 Watch live on TNT Sports & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/ulKohHhumu — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) August 19, 2026

Nygren has been at the heart of it with four goals and four assists in as many games, and he opened the scoring in the 26th minute. The Swede readjusted his body to volley into the top corner from 20 yards after a weak clearance from Kieran Tierney’s cross.

Durán scored a near identical goal eight minutes later, firing into the same top corner from the same spot after Tierney’s cross was headed out. The only major difference was the Colombian struck his volley first time.

It's another stunner for Celtic 🤩



Camilo Duran doubles their lead with a powerful volley 🚀



📺 Watch live on TNT Sports & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/EfAliffM3f — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) August 19, 2026

The former Qarabag forward netted his third Celtic goal midway through the second half, exchanging passes with Nygren after a flick from another summer signing, Kasper Hogh, and stroking the ball into the top corner from inside the box.

Celtic go from goalkeeper to goal as Camilo Duran gets his brace with ANOTHER beautiful finish 😍



📺 Watch live on TNT Sports & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/WRkQvtRnyT — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) August 19, 2026

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