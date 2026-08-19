Manchester United step up pursuit of Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba

MANCHESTER UNITED ARE progressing in talks with Brighton over a deal to sign long-standing midfield target Carlos Baleba.

The Red Devils have been slow to shape Michael Carrick’s squad this summer, with no first-team signings made since the mid-July acquisitions of Andrey Santos, Youri Tielemans and Karl Darlow.

Santos and Tielemans helped bolster a midfield that still looks light given Casemiro’s exit and a serious knee injury sustained by Manuel Ugarte, with work now under way to bring in Baleba, the Press Association understands.

United spoke to Brighton about a potential move for the Cameroon international last summer, only to cool their interest due to Albion’s determination to keep him.

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The 22-year-old had a topsy-turvy 2025/26 campaign, but the Red Devils are understood to have made a renewed push to sign the midfielder, who is currently dealing with an ankle issue.

Talks are under way between the clubs, with United reported to have offered in the region of £60 million (€70 million) plus £5m (€5.84 million) in add-ons.

Baleba faced United last season having seen hopes of joining them dashed (Martin Rickett/PA). PA PA

Baleba moved to the Amex from Lille in 2023 for €27 million and signed a contract until 2028 following Moises Caicedo’s big-money move to Chelsea.

Earlier this summer United had agreed with Atalanta to sign Ederson, but backed out of the deal. The Brazil international subsequently signed fresh terms with the Serie A side.

Aurelien Tchouameni of Real Madrid and Elliot Anderson, who last month joined Manchester City from Nottingham Forest for £116m (€135.54 million), were also of interest.

United open their Premier League campaign at promoted Hull on Saturday lunchtime, with Brighton hosting Aston Villa the following day.

Fabian Hurzeler’s side take on Tromso in the first leg of the Conference League play-offs in Norway on Thursday.

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