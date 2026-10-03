Walshe and McSharry next head to Tashkent, Uzbekistan, for the second stop of the World Aquatics World Cup, which takes place from 8-10 October, before stop three in Astana, Kazakhstan (15-17 October).
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Ireland's Mona McSharry secures bronze medal at World Cup
IRELAND’S MONA MCHARRY has won a bronze medal at the opening stop of the World Aquatics World Cup with bronze in the 50m Breaststroke on Saturday.
The Sligo native leaves Baku, Azerbaijan, with a full set of medals after claiming 100m Breaststroke gold and 200m Breaststroke silver earlier in the competition.
It was close to being an even better reward for McSharry amid a tight race.
Eight hundredths of a second separated the medallists. Belgium’s Florine Gaspard took gold in 29.75, with Ralina Giliazova securing silver in 29.81.
McSharry was just behind the Russian with a time of 29.83.
Meanwhile, Ellen Walshe finished fifth in the 200m Individual Medley final in 2:08.07.
China’s Yiting Yu claimed gold in 2:02.80, while the Netherlands’ Marrit Steenbergen (2:05.09) and Britain’s Abbie Wood (2:05.69) took silver and bronze, respectively.
The Dubliner previously won silver in the 200m Butterfly on Thursday.
Walshe and McSharry next head to Tashkent, Uzbekistan, for the second stop of the World Aquatics World Cup, which takes place from 8-10 October, before stop three in Astana, Kazakhstan (15-17 October).
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200m Individual Medley final 50m Breaststroke ellen walshe Mona McSharry Swimming Take a Bow World Aquatics World Cup