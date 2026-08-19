RHYS MCCLENAGHAN IS in a strong position to qualify for the final of the men’s pommel horse at the European Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Zagreb.
The Olympic champion scored an impressive 14.4000 in today’s qualifying session which currently leaves him in fifth position. The top eight, which will be confirmed after tonight’s third subdivision, will progress to Saturday’s final.
McClenaghan previously missed out on a medal at the Commonwealth Games after finishing in sixth place in the final, and is chasing a fourth European title this week.
Fifth rotation complete!
POMMEL HORSE James Hickey - 13.133 Eamon Montgomery - 12.000 Adam Steele - 12.566 Rhys McClenaghan - 14.400
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Rhys McClenaghan on track to qualify for pommel final at European Championships
RHYS MCCLENAGHAN IS in a strong position to qualify for the final of the men’s pommel horse at the European Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Zagreb.
The Olympic champion scored an impressive 14.4000 in today’s qualifying session which currently leaves him in fifth position. The top eight, which will be confirmed after tonight’s third subdivision, will progress to Saturday’s final.
McClenaghan previously missed out on a medal at the Commonwealth Games after finishing in sixth place in the final, and is chasing a fourth European title this week.
Belfast’s Eamon Montgomery is also set to qualify for the final of the men’s floor exercise. Montgomery is currently in fifth place with a score of 14.033 after two subdivisions.
Follow the live results from the European Artistics Gymnastics Championships here
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european gymnastics championships gymnastics On track Rhys McClenaghan