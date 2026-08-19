ATHLONE TOWN HAVE opened up a three-point lead at the top of the Women’s Premier Division after earning a 2-0 win over Peamount United at Greenogue Park in Dublin.
An own-goal gave Lilly Agg’s side the lead in the first half as Mary Phillips tried to clear the ball off the line. Melissa O’Kane got a vital touch on a free-kick to put the ball past Peamount goalkeeper Summer Lawless, but the score was given as an own-goal after Phillips’s clearance ended up in the net.
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Chloe Singleton then doubled their advantage in the 76th minute to seal the win.
Second-placed Shelbourne moved level on points with Athlone Town after a 1-0 win over Wexford on Tuesday night.
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Athlone Town go three points clear after crucial victory over Peamount
Peamount United 0
Athlone Town 2
ATHLONE TOWN HAVE opened up a three-point lead at the top of the Women’s Premier Division after earning a 2-0 win over Peamount United at Greenogue Park in Dublin.
An own-goal gave Lilly Agg’s side the lead in the first half as Mary Phillips tried to clear the ball off the line. Melissa O’Kane got a vital touch on a free-kick to put the ball past Peamount goalkeeper Summer Lawless, but the score was given as an own-goal after Phillips’s clearance ended up in the net.
Chloe Singleton then doubled their advantage in the 76th minute to seal the win.
Second-placed Shelbourne moved level on points with Athlone Town after a 1-0 win over Wexford on Tuesday night.
But the league and cup champions have responded by extending their advantage at the summit of the table, and have a game in hand over Shelbourne.
Athlone Town will now turn their attention to their FAI Cup semi-final against Galway United on Saturday, while Shelbourne travel to Cork City.
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at the summit Athlone Town LOIW Peamount United Soccer