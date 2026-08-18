Shelbourne spot on against Wexford to move level on points with leaders Athlone

Shelbourne 1

Wexford 0

SHELBOURNE MOVED LEVEL on points with leaders Athlone Town after a 1-0 win over Wexford in the League of Ireland Women’s Premier Division on Tuesday.

Shelbourne have played two games more than Athlone, but keep pressure on the back-to-back champions ahead of their midweek trip to Peamount United.

Bella Flocchini’s 14th-minute penalty was ultimately the difference at Tolka Park.

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Can’t stop, won’t stop scoring 🫡



Another goal in red from the spot for Bella Flocchini! pic.twitter.com/n5aB5kT5Xd — LOI Women (@LoiWomen) August 18, 2026

Shels’ mid-season signing was the hero once more, the former Treaty United star bagging her third goal in four games since joining Sean Russell’s side at the start of August.

It was another crucial result for the Reds, after their last-gasp win over Bohemians at Dalymount Park on Saturday.

Athlone and Peamount face off on Wednesday night in the only other midweek league game, ahead of Saturday’s FAI Cup semi-finals. The Midlanders put their title on the line as they host Galway United, while Shelbourne travel to Cork City.

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