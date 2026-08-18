Shamrock Rovers receive 'significant' fine after supporter incident

SHAMROCK ROVERS SAY they have received a “significant” fine from the League of Ireland’s independent disciplinary committee.

The punishment comes after a supporter entered the field of play during their Premier Division fixture against Dundalk at Tallaght Stadium earlier this month.

The club has also been given a suspended one-match closure of the South Stand over the remainder of the 2026 season, which will be triggered should any further incidents arise.

Part of a Rovers statement added: “The Club takes this matter extremely seriously and has acted accordingly. We have identified the individual involved, and they have been banned indefinitely from all Shamrock Rovers matches, home and away. The safety and well-being of our players, supporters, match officials, stewards and all other personnel at Tallaght Stadium is paramount. Entering the field of play presents a significant safety risk and cannot be accepted under any circumstances.

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“The Club fully accepts the disciplinary committee’s decision and will continue to work closely with the relevant authorities, match-day safety operations team and all other stakeholders to ensure that our fixtures remain safe and welcoming environments for everyone.”