'The team got everything they deserved' - Hamann on Germany's shock World Cup exit

RTÉ SOCCER PUNDIT Didi Hamann believes Germany, and their manager Julian Nagelsmann, “got everything they deserved” after their shock World Cup defeat to Paraguay.

Germany lost 4-3 on penalties following a 1-1 draw in Foxborough on Monday, marking their first-ever shootout defeat at a World Cup. It was another premature exit for Germany, who were playing in their first knockout-stage appearance since winning the 2014 World Cup.

Speaking on RTÉ’s coverage of the game, Hamann said he was not surprised by the result following a series of unconvincing displays under Nagelsmann.

“I think heart and bottle comes from team spirit, from knowing you can trust your teammates when you need them. And I just feel under this manager, that’s never been the case because they had the odd decent performance, but on average, their performances have been underwhelming.

“It’s been like this in the Euros. It’s been like this in the [World Cup] qualifying campaign, and it’s been like this in this World Cup. They always talked about the mood and spirit in the camp. It’s all well saying [it], you’ve got to show it. Talk is cheap. I’ve never been convinced that this team is united.

Didi Hamann on Julian Nagelsmann's failings during his tenure as Germany manager



"I've never been convinced that this team is united"



Watch all 104 games from the #FIFAWorldCup on RTÉ pic.twitter.com/sbE7uNWclW — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) June 29, 2026

“It’s a manager’s job to get the lads united. This is a guy who rarely watches games. He might be watching one or two games a month [in the Bundesliga]. This is where I’ve got no sympathy for him. I think the team and he got everything they deserved and they’re going home.”

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Nagelsmann has a contract up to the 2028 European Championships but Germany’s premature exit from the World Cup will put the 38-year-old under intense scrutiny.

“I’m not someone who runs away,” he told German broadcaster ZDF.

“I want to continue, but in football you don’t always have it in your own hands.

“If the DFB (federation) wants me to, then I will prepare for the European Championship and the Nations League.”

Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, who was at the match in Foxborough, working for German broadcaster MagentaTV, has long been rumoured as a future coach of the national team.

But Klopp refused to be drawn on the possibility on Monday.

“I understand that my name is being mentioned, but this is not the moment to talk about it — and especially not with me,” Klopp said.

Midfielder Nadiem Amiri said Germany still have a bright future but conceded the pain of defeat makes it hard to look too far ahead.

Several of Germany’s core players may not be around for the next World Cup in 2030, but Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz should be in their prime by then.

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Highly-rated teenager Lennart Karl will also be back in the fold, having missed this tournament due to injury.

“We have a lot of young players, a lot of quality in the squad,” said Amiri, who came on deep into extra time and scored his penalty in the shootout.

“But at the moment to think about the future is the wrong decision and I feel for everybody. I’m very sad because it was a shocking end to the game. It’s very difficult to find the right words.”

Meanwhile, Paraguay coach Gustavo Alfaro praised his players for producing an “extraordinary” performance against Germany.

“The players understood perfectly what the match required and put in a huge effort to prevent Germany from finding spaces and playing their game.

“It’s true we lacked certain things, but the demands of the match were very high. The temperature was high and the constant effort to recover and close down spaces often left us with less energy to attack.

“It seems if we don’t suffer, it doesn’t count. The shootout was dramatic, going to the sixth penalty. This qualification is for all Paraguayans who believed in us.”

Additional reporting by – © AFP 2026