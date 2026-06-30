Niamh Briggs among four key Women’s Irish rugby leadership appointments

FORMER IRELAND INTERNATIONAL Niamh Briggs has been included among four key Women’s rugby leadership appointments.

A statement from Irish Rugby today reads that these “newly appointed leaders will form an integrated provincial network tasked with designing a connected provincial pathway, supporting the progression of 16-23 year old age grade players through to the senior game.”

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Briggs, a Six Nations Grand Slam winner in 2013, has been assigned to a leadership role with Munster. The Connacht candidate is Larissa Muldoon who was also part of that Grand Slam success, while Derek Maybury (Leinster) and Neill Alcorn (Ulster) complete the leadership line-up.

“These appointments represent a hugely important step forward for the women and girl’s game in Ireland,” said Lynne Cantwell, Head of Women’s Strategy at Irish Rugby.

“By establishing dedicated leadership roles in each province that are centrally connected through Irish Rugby, we are building the structures needed to support players at every stage of their journey, within a connected system of people across Domestic, pathway and performance rugby.

“Just as importantly, the movement of experienced people into these positions creates new opportunities within our national talent programmes. That ripple effect strengthens the entire system — from emerging players to the coaches and performance support staff who support them — and ensures we continue to build depth and sustainability across Women’s rugby.

“It has been a difficult week for Women’s rugby in Ireland following the loss of Philip ‘Goose’ Doyle, who was so influential in Women’s rugby. Knowing him as we did, we know he would be happy to see the signs of growth in the game through the roles being announced, reflecting progress being made and building on the legacy he leaves.”