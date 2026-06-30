Former skipper Dafydd Jenkins out of Wales squad for Nations Championship

FORMER CAPTAIN DAFYDD Jenkins has been ruled out of Wales’s upcoming Nations Championship programme.

The Exeter lock suffered a shoulder injury during the English Prem final loss to Northampton on 20 June, and the 23-year-old is now set for surgery instead of facing Fiji, Argentina and world champions South Africa over the next three weekends.

“Daf is having a shoulder operation and will miss the Wales summer internationals while rehabbing,” Exeter director of rugby Rob Baxter told the club’s website.

“However, he is expected to be fit for around the start of the new Gallagher Prem season.”

Meanwhile, Wales head coach Steve Tandy announced Tuesday his 33-strong squad for the inaugural Nations Championship, which begins with a Cardiff City Stadium fixture against Fiji on Saturday.

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Although this is the Southern Hemisphere window, Fiji are playing their ‘home’ fixtures in Europe for financial reasons.

There are two uncapped players in the Wales squad — Exeter back-row Kane James and Ospreys tight-head prop Ben Warren.

“We have selected a squad of 33 players for the Nations Championship to mirror what will be required for the World Cup in 2027,” said Tandy.

He added: “We have an exciting opportunity over the next three weeks in a brand-new competition and can’t wait to get our campaign started against Fiji on Saturday.”

Wales endured another woeful Six Nations, finishing bottom of the table, although they did end a three-year losing streak in the tournament, spanning 15 matches, with a 31-17 defeat of Italy in Cardiff on 14 March.

“We want to continue building and to be more consistent in our performances across all three games,” said Tandy.

Wales great Leigh Halfpenny, meanwhile, has been appointed interim kicking coach.

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The 101-times capped Halfpenny, who retired at the end of last season, was a member of Matt Sherratt’s backroom staff for last year’s two-Test tour of Japan.

Wales squad:

Forwards (19)

Adam Beard (Montpellier – 65 caps)

James Botham (Cardiff Rugby – 21 caps)

Rhys Carre (Saracens – 28 caps)

Ben Carter (Dragons – 19 caps)

Ryan Elias (Scarlets – 48 caps)

Kane James (Exeter Chiefs – uncapped)

Dewi Lake (Ospreys – 31 caps)

Dillon Lewis (Dragons – 57 caps)

Evan Lloyd (Cardiff Rugby – 8 caps)

Alex Mann (Cardiff Rugby – 16 caps)

Jac Morgan (Ospreys – 24 caps)

Taine Plumtree (Scarlets – 14 caps)

Tommy Reffell (Leicester Tigers – 29 caps)

Nicky Smith (Leicester Tigers – 63 caps)

Gareth Thomas (Ospreys – 44 caps)

Aaron Wainwright (Dragons – 67 caps)

Sam Wainwright (Cardiff Rugby – 4 caps)

Ben Warren (Ospreys – uncapped)

Teddy Williams (Cardiff Rugby – 8 caps)

Backs (14)

Josh Adams (Cardiff Rugby – 70 caps)

Sam Costelow (Scarlets – 20 caps)

Dan Edwards (Ospreys – 11 caps)

Mason Grady (Cardiff Rugby – 17 caps)

Kieran Hardy (Ospreys – 31 caps)

Joe Hawkins (Scarlets – 11 caps)

Eddie James (Scarlets – 9 caps)

Max Llewellyn (Gloucester Rugby – 11 caps)

Ellis Mee (Scarlets – 8 caps)

Reuben Morgan-Williams (Ospreys – 2 caps)

Blair Murray (Scarlets – 16 caps)

Louis Rees-Zammit (Bristol Bears – 40 caps)

Ben Thomas (Cardiff Rugby – 18 caps)

Tomos Williams (Gloucester Rugby – 72 caps)

– © AFP 2026