Cork amateur David Howard qualifies for The Open at Royal Birkdale

CORK AMATEUR GOLFER David Howard has booked his place at The Open at Royal Birkdale, after coming through final qualifying on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old competed at Dundonald Links course and posted a round of 71 in the second round.

That coupled with his opening round of 69 left him on four-under overall and in a tie for second, sufficient to earn one of the five Open spots on offer at the event.

The final Major of the year takes place at Royal Birkdale on 16-19 July with Howard now set to compete alongside the best players in the world.

Advertisement

Fota Island player Howard is an ambassador for Cystic Fibrosis Ireland, having been diagnosed at the age of seven.

He will join Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry, Padraig Harrington, Darren Clarke, and Tom McKibbin in the field, along with Stuart Grehan, who won the Amateur Championship last month.

20 qualifying spots were on offer for The Open, five at each of the four events that took place at Burnham & Berrow, Dundonald Links, Royal Cinque Ports, and West Lancashire.

Elsewhere, Ireland’s Alex Maguire finished in a tie for 13th on six-under at West Lancashire. In a competitive leaderboard, the Laytown & Bettystown player was two shots outside the qualifying places after rounds of 68 and 70.