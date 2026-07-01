Mexico ease past Ecuador to set up potential England World Cup clash

Mexico 2

Ecuador 0

A DAUNTING TRIP to the Azteca Stadium awaits England if they beat DR Congo after co-hosts Mexico brushed aside Ecuador 2-0 in their last-32 World Cup tie.

Kick-off in Mexico City was delayed by an hour due to a thunderstorm, but that did not stop the hosts from making an electrifying start in front of more than 80,000 raucous fans.

Gilberto Mora fired narrowly over from distance and Raul Jimenez headed a fraction wide inside the first 10 minutes, while John Yeboah hit the post for Ecuador against the run of play before Mexico went ahead midway through the first half.

Julian Quinones was sent clear down the left by Roberto Alvarado and cut inside before firing into the top corner.

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🇲🇽 1-0 🇪🇨



John Quinones opens the scoring for Mexico once again; a lovely ball from Alvarado finds the winger in behind, and he makes no mistake with an emphatic finish.



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Another fine finish doubled Mexico’s advantage in the 31st minute, Jimenez linking up with Quinones before smashing his shot into the roof of the net from the edge of the area.

🇲🇽 2-0 🇪🇨



Mexico have been dominant in the first half and now lead by two after Raul Jimenez rifled one into the top corner



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Yeboah was denied by Raul Rangel before half-time as Ecuador sought a route back into the game.

Ecuador keeper Hernan Galindez made an excellent save after 66 minutes to keep out a Cesar Montes header from a corner, while at the other end, Kevin Rodriguez prodded wide when played in by Moises Caicedo, but the South American side were unable to mount any sort of comeback.

A miserable evening for Ecuador was compounded by Arsenal defender Piero Hincapie being sent off in stoppage time for covering his mouth during an altercation with Santiago Gimenez.

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🇲🇽 2-0 🇪🇨



Things go from bad to worse for Ecuador as Piero Hincapie is sent off for covering his mouth.



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