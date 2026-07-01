ENGLAND WILL BE strong favourites to progress as they take on DR Congo in the World Cup round-of-32 today.
Thomas Tuchel’s side are among the favourites to win the tournament and came through Group L with relative ease, earning 4-2 and 2-0 wins over Croatia and Panama, while being held to a 0-0 draw by a well-organised Ghana side.
It was not quite as straightforward for DR Congo in Group K.
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The African side surprised many people by securing a 1-1 draw with Portugal in their opening encounter, but were in danger of exiting the competition after a 1-0 loss to Colombia in their second game.
But a 3-1 victory over Uzbekistan secured third spot in the group and a place in the knockout stages.
It’s 10 years since England’s shock exit at the hands of Iceland at Euro 2016, and they will be hoping to avoid a similar embarrassment this evening.
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Who will win today's World Cup game – DR Congo or England?
ENGLAND WILL BE strong favourites to progress as they take on DR Congo in the World Cup round-of-32 today.
Thomas Tuchel’s side are among the favourites to win the tournament and came through Group L with relative ease, earning 4-2 and 2-0 wins over Croatia and Panama, while being held to a 0-0 draw by a well-organised Ghana side.
It was not quite as straightforward for DR Congo in Group K.
The African side surprised many people by securing a 1-1 draw with Portugal in their opening encounter, but were in danger of exiting the competition after a 1-0 loss to Colombia in their second game.
But a 3-1 victory over Uzbekistan secured third spot in the group and a place in the knockout stages.
It’s 10 years since England’s shock exit at the hands of Iceland at Euro 2016, and they will be hoping to avoid a similar embarrassment this evening.
Kick-off in Atlanta is at 5pm Irish time.
Who do you think will progress?
Poll Results:
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