Former Mayo boss James Horan working with Galway champions Maigh Cuilinn

FORMER MAYO MANAGER James Horan is working with the Maigh Cuilinn club as they seek to defend their Galway senior football title this year.

The news was first reported by the Connacht Tribune and The 42 understands that Horan is not involved as an official member of the backroom team under manager Cathal Clancy. He has been working with the Galway champions for the last four weeks, offering his assistance at some of their training sessions.

Horan brings plenty of experience to the set-up after two separate terms in charge of Mayo, the second of which ended in 2022.

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The Ballintubber clubman led Mayo to four All-Ireland finals in 2012, 2013, 2020 and 2021, coming up short on each occasion before Andy Moran’s charges finally made the breakthrough this year.

Maigh Cuilinn won their third Galway senior championship in six seasons after defeating Salthill/Knocknacarra in last year’s final.

The holders started their 2026 senior Galway championship with victory over Leitir Móir earlier this month and continued their winning run against Dunmore MacHales last weekend with a 3-16 to 2-15 result.

Speaking after the Dunmore game, Maigh Cuilinn forward Owen Gallagher offered an insight into how Horan is contributing to the group.

“He’s obviously been at the highest level of the game,” he told the Maroon and White podcast.

“He knows about performance, knows about football. He’s bringing a fresh pair of eyes. We were county champions last year, but you’re always looking to add something else. If you stay doing the same thing, every team will catch up with you. It’s evolution, not revolution and James Horan is a fresh pair of eyes from the outside. Just trying to develop that fast attack and I think we showed that in parts today.”

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