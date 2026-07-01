Séamus Flanagan: Croke Park will bring out extra gear in hungry Limerick

SÉAMUS FLANAGAN SAYS that Limerick’s hunger has returned and backs them to find another gear in Croke Park.

The five-time All-Ireland-winning full-forward was dropped from the Treaty panel ahead of this season, but has enjoyed watching his long-time teammates sweep to League and Munster glory.

The 28-year-old feels his generation of players are driving the performance levels.

“What I’ve seen from watching them from afar is that the hunger seems to be back,” says Flanagan.

“There’s a lot of those players that have won numerous All-Irelands, numerous Munsters, numerous Leagues, numerous All-Stars and Hurlers of the Year, and those lads are the guys that are coming to the fore.

“You look at Diarmaid Byrnes, you look at Gearóid Hegarty, you look at Cian (Lynch), you look at Nickie (Quaid), these guys have been there and done it before, but they are the guys that are standing up and shouldering the load.”

Flanagan continued to reference his former inside-line colleagues.

“Peter Casey is another one that’s really impressed me this season. He’s been given his start this year, where in other years it was David Reidy that was playing that pocket role. Peter has grabbed it with both hands and what a finish to the Munster final that he had.

You’ve Aaron Gillane still to come back into it, who’s such a threat. He won’t be overly happy with how his Munster final went and that’s a dangerous place for Aaron Gillane to be, when he’s coming into an All-Ireland semi-final not best pleased with how his previous game went.

“There’s a lot of players that have stood up, but there’s a lot of players yet to hit that ground and Croke Park is the place to do it for this Limerick team.”

Their opponents, Shannonside neighbours Clare, are another factor which can spur Limerick on. And vice versa.

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Limerick's Séamus Flanagan celebrates scoring a goal against Clare in April 2023. Bryan Keane / INPHO Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO

Flanagan describes the Banner as an “unknown entity”, which adds to the “intrigue and mystique” of the game.

“I still think there is another gear in this Limerick team and I do think Clare will bring that out in them.

“Croke Park, playing your neighbours, your close rivals, the team you built up this rivalry over so long, between minor, 21s, up to senior grade, it is going to bring out the best in this Limerick team. It is going to bring out the best in Clare as well, so I’m expecting a real cracker.”

Limerick’s extra emphasis on goal-scoring has been much commented upon, including by Treaty manager John Kiely.

Flanagan doesn’t see a difference in the set-up, but reckons a change in personnel may have led to that outcome.

The one key player that’s pivotal to that is Darragh O’Donovan. I just can’t speak highly enough of the type of player that he is, of his understanding of the game, but also of his vision, of his striking ability, his intelligence around the game, where he knows where to play the ball, his understanding with Aaron inside, it’s unbelievable.

“Maybe for the last couple of years, when you had Will (O’Donoghue) and Adam (English) playing there, you very much had a defensive-minded midfielder and an attacking-minded midfielder. When you have Cian and Adam playing there, it’s the same.

“But Darragh adds that… he’ll always look for that extra pass to the inside lads. Regaining his pace in that team has been crucial and pivotal to Limerick in terms of their hunt for goals.

Limerick's Darragh O'Donovan in action against Clare earlier this year. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

“He’s definitely a big-game player. Especially against Clare, he’s going to be pivotal in that, because his delivery of ball is exceptional.

“It reminds me of Declan (Hannon) when he played at six. Declan’s distribution of ball was absolutely phenomenal and Darragh is the very same as that. That’s maybe where that goal threat comes from, in that distribution of ball inside.”

Flanagan doesn’t look back in “anguish or anger” at how his playing time with Limerick was brought to a close.

Amid dwindling game time across his eighth season on the panel, Flanagan was informed by John Kiely that his services he wouldn’t be required last October.

The Feohanagh-Castlemahon clubman, who featured on the BBC’s coverage of the 2024 and ’25 All-Ireland finals, has since become a regular on GAA+ and appeared on RTÉ’s live broadcast of the Munster final.

While still togging out for his club, Flanagan has also taken a first step into management with Tipperary Premier Intermediate Championship contenders Boherlahan-Dualla.

He still doesn’t rule out a return to inter-county hurling.

“Never say never. It’s something that was a massive part of my life and, right now, I’m trying to move on with my life in terms of my coaching and the bit of punditry work, which I’m enjoying.

“I take it every day as it comes. If another opportunity opens up to go back in, I’ll definitely explore that option, but, for now, unfortunately, that’s not an option.

“We play the cards that we’re dealt and make the best of what we’re dealt. So enjoying it where I am right now, but whatever comes in the future, we’ll take it one step at a time when that comes about.”

- A former Limerick minor hurler, Séamus Flanagan was speaking last week at the finals preview of the 2026 Electric Ireland GAA All-Ireland Minor Championships.

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