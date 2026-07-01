RTÉ reveal most popular World Cup matches so far – and yes, we're watching England

ENGLAND HAVE BEEN the biggest TV draw of the World Cup so far for Irish viewers.

The biggest average audience of the tournament so far has been for England against Croatia on 17 June. Some 615,000 people were watching at a given time during the game, with another 404,000 streams on RTÉ Player.

England v Ghana reached an estimated 500,000 viewers and secured a 43% share on RTÉ 2 with an additional 334,000 streams on RTÉ Player, while Mexico v South Africa attracted 484,000 viewers and 41% share on RTÉ 2 with 364,000 streams on RTÉ Player.

“Matches featuring major football nations including France, the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany and England all delivered strong audiences throughout the group stages,” RTÉ said in a statement.

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On RTÉ Sport Online and on RTÉ Sport social channels, there are 23 million video views across all platforms to date. This includes over 4 million views of highlights and analysis on the RTÉ Sport YouTube page.